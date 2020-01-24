Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MLCO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.49.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. 336,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,305. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.88.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

