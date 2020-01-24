Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mediwound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Mediwound in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Mediwound alerts:

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.51. Mediwound has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 69.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mediwound will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mediwound by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mediwound by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mediwound by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: Trade War

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.