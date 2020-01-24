MedicCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. MedicCoin has a market cap of $29,816.00 and approximately $195.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

