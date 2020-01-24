Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.31

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.31 and traded as low as $4.58. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 189,618 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medical Facilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.31.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$134.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Facilities Corp will post 0.3899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is -130.01%.

About Medical Facilities (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

