Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 600 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 34,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 19,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.13.

Public Storage stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.36. 17,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,798. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $199.53 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

