Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 57 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,427,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 48,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.59. The company had a trading volume of 26,658,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,993,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $160.99 and a 52 week high of $225.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

