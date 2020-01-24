Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,500 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 494,085 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 808.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 855,884 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 20.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 156,893 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $10,026,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 70.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 246,544 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE X traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 349,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,550,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.03.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

