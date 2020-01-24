Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $1,513,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $613,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.75. 3,182,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.91. The firm has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

