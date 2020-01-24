Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 957.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,561,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $58.46. 7,237,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,203. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $50.66 and a one year high of $59.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

