Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.48. 2,153,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,987. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $164.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

