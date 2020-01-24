Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Landmark Bank grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 11,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $1,655,572.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,999.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,818,894 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,008,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.73 and its 200 day moving average is $140.08. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $113.77 and a one year high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

