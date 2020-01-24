Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 43,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,995,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,465,000 after buying an additional 37,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.92. 2,142,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,220. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $137.32 and a 12 month high of $185.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.