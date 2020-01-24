Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,262,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,720,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,726,074. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

