Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 90,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,929,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.61. 638,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,120. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.17 and a 52 week high of $193.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.