McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,375,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,578 shares of company stock worth $27,346,391. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.06. 1,245,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,115. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $180.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.34 and a 200 day moving average of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.