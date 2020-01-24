McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in VF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in VF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in VF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in VF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush cut shares of VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VF stock traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.41. 9,031,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,943. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

