McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $1,450,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 303,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 132,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,230,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,699,000 after buying an additional 1,107,793 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Fastenal by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 504.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 67,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,397. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,806.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.