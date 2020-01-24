McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after buying an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after buying an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after buying an additional 439,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.19.

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.23. 2,105,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,173. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $80.58 and a 12 month high of $122.52. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

