McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,353 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. 6,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,627. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.72 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.06.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

