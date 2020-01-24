McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 701 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,339,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $555,733.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EL traded down $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $208.87. 2,781,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,899. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

