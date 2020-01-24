McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $57,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,545,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,014,000 after buying an additional 230,369 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,181,000 after buying an additional 36,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,382,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $165.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,874. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.15 and a twelve month high of $166.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average of $152.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4493 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

