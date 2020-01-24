McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $142.75. 3,182,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,433. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.42 and its 200-day moving average is $134.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

