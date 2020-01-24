Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 443,039 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,423 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 443,039 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,744,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,859 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of Comcast by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.65. 37,751,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,813,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

