Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 38,323 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,323 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.07% of Globant worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Globant by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $1,998,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of Globant stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $123.22. 1,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.25. Globant SA has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $124.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.