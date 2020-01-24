Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Holdings in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Azul were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the third quarter worth $426,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Azul by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after acquiring an additional 865,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Azul by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the third quarter worth $430,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZUL traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,013. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of -0.49. Azul SA has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Azul had a return on equity of 141.80% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azul SA will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

