Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases 6,005 Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Solar Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Solar Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 323,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Resource America Inc. grew its stake in Solar Capital by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 287,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 90,667 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Solar Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Solar Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.91. 127,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. Solar Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $883.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 43.03% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Guy Talarico acquired 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,149.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $19,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

