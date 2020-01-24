Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases 198,011 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 154.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 198,011 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $63.14. 6,198,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,847,648. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

