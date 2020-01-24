Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases 1,328 Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,805 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BHP Group by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.34. 149,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,656. BHP Group PLC has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

