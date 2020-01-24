Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,603 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $1,133,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.42.

Allstate stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,255. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $85.44 and a 12-month high of $118.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

