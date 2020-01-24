Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $7.28 Million Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,729 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.27% of Main Street Capital worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 65.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

MAIN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.54. 162,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,946. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $45.00.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.62%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

