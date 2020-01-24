Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $17.68 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total value of $764,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 417,205 shares of company stock valued at $68,637,036 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,368,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $186.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.