Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Msci were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 239.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 5.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the second quarter worth $143,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 113.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 38.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,714,000 after purchasing an additional 111,157 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.11.

MSCI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.15. 268,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,850. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.70. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $160.02 and a 1-year high of $283.42.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

