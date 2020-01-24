Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Cuts Stock Position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,582 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.16% of Nice worth $15,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nice by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Nice by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nice by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.47. The stock had a trading volume of 378,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,618. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. Nice Ltd has a 52-week low of $106.21 and a 52-week high of $182.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.85.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nice presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

