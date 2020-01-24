Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 59.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 44.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 282.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.69 and a 52 week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.17.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

