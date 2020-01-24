Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $218.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.45. 1,531,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,771. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.45. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $695,543,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $543,164,000 after purchasing an additional 334,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

