Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at KeyCorp

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.12.

MCD opened at $213.42 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,842 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

