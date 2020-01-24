McAdam LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.24. 103,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,917,781. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $92.97 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.