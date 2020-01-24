Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 3.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.89, for a total value of $2,058,136.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,947,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,549,312,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 218,753 shares of company stock worth $66,588,922. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.54. The stock had a trading volume of 714,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.18. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $197.66 and a 1-year high of $326.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.