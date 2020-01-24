Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.6% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 798.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.89, for a total value of $2,058,136.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,947,352 shares in the company, valued at $30,549,312,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,753 shares of company stock worth $66,588,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $322.57. The company had a trading volume of 164,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,705. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $197.66 and a twelve month high of $326.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

