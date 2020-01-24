Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $324.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,240. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $197.66 and a twelve month high of $326.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.15 and a 200-day moving average of $283.18. The stock has a market cap of $324.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total transaction of $2,040,563.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,294,597,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,295 shares of company stock worth $68,629,486. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

