MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $70.25 Average PT from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,807. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.