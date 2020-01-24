Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Sells £13,248 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total value of £13,248 ($17,426.99).

LON:MSLH opened at GBX 777 ($10.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 824.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 719.66. Marshalls plc has a 12-month low of GBX 487 ($6.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 876 ($11.52).

Get Marshalls alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSLH. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 544.17 ($7.16).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.