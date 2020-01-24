Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,560,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.23. 1,244,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,216. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average of $103.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $114.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.