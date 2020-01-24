Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$35.00.

MFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of TSE MFI traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.85. 328,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,557. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.71. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$21.87 and a twelve month high of C$35.81.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$995.79 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.10%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

