Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Trading 16.2% Higher

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) traded up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.04, 21,577,543 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 9,692,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.59.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.56 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.44% and a positive return on equity of 24.36%. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 71,577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,155,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,809,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,049,000 after buying an additional 1,527,591 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

