Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $48.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBUU. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MBUU traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,543,000 after purchasing an additional 116,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 651,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1,065.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 416,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

