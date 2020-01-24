Major Drilling Group Int’l (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.27

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $4.21. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 822 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

Major Drilling Group Int’l Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

