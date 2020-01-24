Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Announces Earnings Results

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter.

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.