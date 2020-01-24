Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.64

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as low as $6.64. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 1,010 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
