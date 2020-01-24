MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 352,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $30.12.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 957,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after buying an additional 106,782 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,843,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 135,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

